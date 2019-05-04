close

Boeing

Boeing 737 jet with 136 people on board goes into Florida river, no casualties so far

A Boeing 737 commercial jet with 136 people on board slid into the St John`s River near Jacksonville, Florida after landing on Friday, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Jacksonville said.

Representative image (Reuters photo)

The flight arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay went into the river at the end of the runway at about 9:40 p.m. local time, the air station said.

The mayor of Jacksonville said on Twitter that everyone on board the flight was "alive and accounted for" but that crews were working to control jet fuel on the water.

"The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for," the Jacksonville Sheriff`s Office said on Twitter.

The flight was arriving from Cuba, the air station spokesman said. Emergency response personnel were on the scene. 

No further details were immediately available. 

 

BoeingBoeing 737FloridaJacksonville
