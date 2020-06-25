Boundary between both nations demarcated, says Nepal on reports of encroachment of its territory by China

Nepal on Thursday reacted on reports of encroachment of its territory by China and asserted that its boundary with China is demarcated. In an official statement, Nepal added that the boundary between both the nations was delineated and demarcated on the basis of the Boundary Treaty of October 5, 1961.

It also added that the "boundary markers No. 37 and 38 reported as missing in the media reports have never been erected as agreed between the two countries owing to natural conditions".

"Attention of the Ministry has been drawn to the reports in the media regarding Nepal-China boundary and encroachment of Nepali territory. The news allegedly based on the “report” of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development which that Ministry has already refuted and clarified stating that such “report” doesn’t exist and that the subject matter doesn’t fall under its jurisdiction," read the statement.

"It may be recalled that the boundary between Nepal and China was delineated and demarcated on the basis of the Boundary Treaty of 5 October 1961 and the subsequent protocols signed between the two countries. Boundary Markers No. 37 and 38 reported as missing in the media reports have never been erected as agreed between the two countries owing to natural conditions," further read the statement.

"The Government of Nepal will solve through mutual consultation between the concerned authorities of the two countries in case any issue arises. The Ministry requests the media to verify the information from the relevant authorities before commenting on such sensitive matters which may adversely affect the relations between the two friendly neighbours," said the letter.