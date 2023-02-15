Boy who was Rescued From a Cave in Thailand in 2018 Dies

New Delhi: One of the 12 boys who were rescued from a cave in Thailand in 2018 died in the United Kingdom, various media houses reported on Wednesday (February 15, 2023).

The cause of the death of Duangpetch Promthep is unclear, but he is said to have sustained a head injury.

He was reportedly enrolled in a football academy in England's Leicester late last year when he was 17.

In 2018, Promthep and 11 other boys and their 25-year-old coach, were exploring the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai when monsoon rains flooded the tunnels and trapped them underground. Back then, the members of the Wild Boars soccer team were aged between 11 and 16.

They survived nine days in a partially flooded chamber before being discovered by two British divers, but it took Thailand's elite navy SEALs and international volunteers another eight days to bring them to safety.

The 17-day ordeal inside the sprawling cave complex had seen volunteers, engineers, and soldiers pumping millions of litres of water out of the cave and drilling through rocks looking for gaps to reach the boys.