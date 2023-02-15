topStoriesenglish2573544
NewsWorld
THAILAND CAVE EVACUATION

Boy who was Rescued From a Cave in Thailand in 2018 Dies

The teenager was among 12 boys who were exploring the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai when monsoon rains flooded the tunnels and trapped them underground.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Boy who was Rescued From a Cave in Thailand in 2018 Dies

New Delhi: One of the 12 boys who were rescued from a cave in Thailand in 2018 died in the United Kingdom, various media houses reported on Wednesday (February 15, 2023). 

The cause of the death of Duangpetch Promthep is unclear, but he is said to have sustained a head injury. 

He was reportedly enrolled in a football academy in England's Leicester late last year when he was 17.

In 2018, Promthep and 11 other boys and their 25-year-old coach, were exploring the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai when monsoon rains flooded the tunnels and trapped them underground. Back then, the members of the Wild Boars soccer team were aged between 11 and 16.

They survived nine days in a partially flooded chamber before being discovered by two British divers, but it took Thailand's elite navy SEALs and international volunteers another eight days to bring them to safety.

The 17-day ordeal inside the sprawling cave complex had seen volunteers, engineers, and soldiers pumping millions of litres of water out of the cave and drilling through rocks looking for gaps to reach the boys.

Live Tv

Thailand cave evacuationThailand cave rescue missionThailand cave rescue

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey