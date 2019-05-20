close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World

Brazil: 11 killed in mass shooting at bar

The shooting took place on Sunday in the city of Belem when seven gunmen arrived at the bar and began shooting.  

Brazil: 11 killed in mass shooting at bar

Belem: At least 11 people were killed and one other sustained injury in a mass shooting incident at a bar in Brazil`s northern state of Para on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at 4 pm (local time), when seven armed gunmen entered a bar in the Guama neighbourhood of Belem city, and open fired, killing six woman and five men, reported New York Post.

Live TV

One alleged gunman was wounded and taken into the custody, but the others reportedly got away. The injured was taken to hospital under police protection.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown. Civil police`s homicide division has opened an investigation into the incident, reported Xinhua. Further details are awaited. 

 

Tags:
WorldBrazilbrazil mass shooting
Next
Story

US warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

Must Watch

PT4M34S

BSP dismisses reports amid rumours of Mayawati meeting Sonia, Rahul