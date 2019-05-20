Brazil: 11 killed in mass shooting at bar

Belem: At least 11 people were killed and one other sustained injury in a mass shooting incident at a bar in Brazil`s northern state of Para on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at 4 pm (local time), when seven armed gunmen entered a bar in the Guama neighbourhood of Belem city, and open fired, killing six woman and five men, reported New York Post.

Live TV

One alleged gunman was wounded and taken into the custody, but the others reportedly got away. The injured was taken to hospital under police protection.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown. Civil police`s homicide division has opened an investigation into the incident, reported Xinhua. Further details are awaited.