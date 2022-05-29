हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Brazil landslide

Brazil Rains: Landslides and floods kill at least 31 in Pernambuco, Alagoas

More than 1,000 people have been forced to leave their homes because of the flooding in Pernambuco.

Brazil Rains: Landslides and floods kill at least 31 in Pernambuco, Alagoas
Credits: Reuters

Brasilia: Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 29 people in the state of Pernambuco in northeast Brazil on Saturday (May 28, 2022), authorities said.

In Alagoas, another state in the region, two people died when they were swept away in river flooding on Friday.

More than 1,000 people have been forced to leave their homes because of the flooding in Pernambuco, civil defense officials said.

The executive secretary of the civil defense agency in Pernambuco, Lt. Col. Leonardo Rodrigues, said in a video posted on Instagram that about 32,000 families live in areas at risk of landslides or flooding in the state.

Schools in the city of Recife have been opened to receive the homeless.

In Alagoas, the state government said 33 municipalities have declared an emergency due to the effects of the heavy rains in the past several days.

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter that teams from the Ministry of Regional Development and the Armed Forces will be sent to the state and also to Alagoas for ?relief and humanitarian assistance." 

Tags:
Brazil landslideBrazilBrazil rainsBrazil floods
