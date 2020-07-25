हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus COVID-19 for first time since July 7

Before contracting the virus, he was seen without a face mask on various occasions and was also quoted saying that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus COVID-19 for first time since July 7
File Photo (Reuters)

Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday (July 25, 2020) said that he has tested negative for coronavirus, which is reportedly the first time since he contracted the virus on July 7.

"RT-PCR for Sars-Cov 2: negative," the 65-year old tweeted in Brazilian.

Earlier on Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

President Jair Bolsonaro had first tested COVID-19 positive on July 7.

Before contracting the virus, he was seen without a face mask on various occasions and was also quoted saying that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus and that it would be nothing more than a "little flu" were he to contract it.

Bolsonaro had tested negative three times in March after meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Florida. Multiple members of his delegation to the US had later contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded more than 22.27 lakh coronavirus infections, along with 82,771 deaths to date. 

