BREAKING: 13 Killed, 70 Wounded In Deadly Mosque Blast In Pakistan's Balochistan

A bomb went off near a mosque when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Mastung district of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:35 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: A bomb went off near a mosque when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Mastung district of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province killing at least thirteen people including a DSP and wounding 70 others. The blast occurred during an Eid Miladun Nabi rally. The nature of the blast is not clear and further details are awaited.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

