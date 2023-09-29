BREAKING: 13 Killed, 70 Wounded In Deadly Mosque Blast In Pakistan's Balochistan
A bomb went off near a mosque when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Mastung district of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.
New Delhi: A bomb went off near a mosque when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Mastung district of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province killing at least thirteen people including a DSP and wounding 70 others. The blast occurred during an Eid Miladun Nabi rally. The nature of the blast is not clear and further details are awaited.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
