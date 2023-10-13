trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674912
AFGHANISTAN BLAST

15 Dead As Blasts Hit Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Prayers

An explosion occurred in a mosque in Afghanistan today claiming the lives of 15 people. The blast took place during Friday prayers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
An explosion occurred in a mosque in Afghanistan today claiming the lives of at least 15 people. The blast took place during Friday prayers. The explosion was reported at the Takiakhana Imam Zaman (a place of worship) in Pol-e-Khomri, located at the center of Baghlan province. The toll may rise further. The exact number of casualties and injured are yet to be known.

According to Afghanistan-based TOLO news, the explosion took place during Friday prayers. Mustafa Hashemi, the director of Baghlan's Information and Culture department, confirmed that the blast resulted in casualties—some individuals were both killed and injured. However, Hashemi did not divulge specifics about the explosion type or the precise count of casualties, mentioning that further information would be provided once initial assessments are completed.

This is yet another blast that shook the Afghanistan in recent time. The country has been reeling under huge devastation due to recent earthquake and has been into turmoil since the Taliban regime took over in 2021. A blast had claimed lives of around a dozen people in Afghanistan earlier this year in June and another had targeted Talibani officials in March this year.

In recent months, Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration has grappled with an insurgency orchestrated by Islamic State militants. This insurgent group has claimed responsibility for a string of lethal attacks targeting civilians, foreigners, and even Taliban security forces.

