Sri Lankan crisis

A day after his appointment, Sri Lanka's Finance Minister resigns

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Sabry on Monday (April 4) after dissolving his cabinet and dropping his brother, Basil Rajapaksa, who previously served as finance minister.

A day after his appointment, Sri Lanka&#039;s Finance Minister resigns
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Finance Minister, Ali Sabry, resigned on Tuesday (April 5), a day after being sworn in, amid growing public unrest over a worsening economic crisis. "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Minister of Finance with immediate effect," Sabry said in a letter to the president, seen by Reuters.

In a letter to the President, Sabri said that he took up the job as part of a temporary measure. "However, after much reflection and deliberation and taking into consideration the current situation, I am now of the view for Your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangements to navigate the unprecedented crisis fresh and proactive, and unconventional steps need to be taken including the appointment of a new finance minister,? Sabry said in the letter.

He was among the four new ministers appointed by President Rajapaksa on Monday. Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for months. 

(With Agency inputs)

