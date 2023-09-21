trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665108
Breaking: Another Khalistan Sympathiser Gangster Sukkha Killed In Canada

Sukkha's murder comes three months after Khalistan Tiger Force founder Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed by unknown gunmen.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid the growing tensions between India and Canada, another Khalistan sympathiser gangster Sukkha or Sukhdool Singh was gunned down by unknown assasilants today. Sukkha was on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to reports, there were around 18 cases registered against Sukkha in India in different cases.

Sukkha fled to Canada when the NIA and state police had launched an operation to nab him. However, an official confirmation is awaited related to Sukkha's murder.

On the other hand, Punjab Police has been carriying out action across the state today to nab the close aides of Goldy Brar. Police raids are going on in Moga, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural. Police teams are also present at Sukkha's residence in Moga.

While the Canada and India have been involved in a diplomatic war for the last few days, the NIA has also launched a crackdown against Khalistani terrorists and their supporters. 

This is a developing story.

