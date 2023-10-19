BREAKING: Egypt Agrees To Allow Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas War

TEL AVIV: As part of efforts to de-escalate tensions due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, US President Joe Biden has confirmed that Egypt has agreed to open its Rafah border to allow the "sustainable" passage of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. In a phone call, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Joe Biden discussed ways to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The talks between the two leaders focused "on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and ways to facilitate the implementation of humanitarian aid," according to the statement. "Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and American President Joe Biden have agreed on the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah terminal," said presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy, without specifying a date.

Egypt's statement said officials in the two nations are coordinating with international humanitarian organizations — supervised by the United Nations — to deliver aid. "Biden expresses his thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the Egyptian leadership towards achieving peace and stability in the region," the Egyptian statement said.

Talking to reporters on Air Force One, President Biden stated that Egypt's el-Sisi agreed to allow 20 trucks through the key crossing.

Earlier, I spoke with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt to deepen our coordination on urgently delivering humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.



Together, we'll work to preserve stability in the region, prevent escalation, and set circumstances for durable peace. pic.twitter.com/boZaDitXET — President Biden (@POTUS) October 18, 2023

Biden Announces USD 100 Million Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

US President Joe Biden, during his visit to Israel, also announced humanitarian assistance for both Gaza and the West Bank worth USD 100 million following the deadly airstrike in Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. He further said that the aid will further help over one million affected Palestinians. "Today, I'm also announcing USD 100 million in new US funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank. This will support more than one million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians including emergency needs in Gaza," he said.

Noting the needs of people living in Gaza, Biden said, "The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine, shelter. Today, I asked the Israeli cabinet...to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza...and the aid should go to civilians, not to Hamas."

Sharing the news on his social media 'X', Biden stated, "I just announced USD 100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need - not Hamas or terrorist groups."

I just announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank.



This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians.



And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 18, 2023

Biden Pitches For Two-State Solution

US President Joe Biden cautioned Israelis not to be blinded by rage after suffering their deadliest-ever attack, warning that the United States made mistakes after September 11. Biden, in an address in Tel Aviv, said he supports the two-state solution in the pursuit of peace. He said the vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people,” he said.

US Support To Israel

Biden noted that Israel believed in the fundamental dignity of every human life, which sets us apart from the terrorists. "When conflicts flare, you live by the law of war which sets us apart from the terrorists as we believe in the fundamental dignity of every human life," he added.

Biden assured that his administration is in close touch with Israel's leadership since the first day of attack. " We are going to make sure you have what you need to protect your people, to defend your nation. For decades, we have ensured Israel's qualitative military edge," he said.

Moreover, he also assured that later this week, "I am going to ask US Congress for unprecedented support package for Israel's defence. We are going to keep Iron Dome fully supplied...We move US military assets to the region, including positioning the USS Ford carrier strike group in the Eastern Mediterranean, with USS Eisenhower on the way to deter, defer further aggression against Israel and to prevent this conflict from spreading."

Noting that the majority of Palestinians are not Hamas, US President Biden said, "Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses innocent, innocent families in Gaza as human shields... Palestinian people are suffering greatly as well."

Condemning the attack at the hospital in Gaza, Biden said that he was outraged and saddened by the enormous loss of lives that happened yesterday. "Based on the information we have seen today, it appears as a result of a rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza. The United States unequivocally stands for the protection of civilian life during the conflict...," he added.

Earlier in the day, Biden reassured Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States' unwavering support for Israel. He emphasized the commitment to stand by Israel as it defends its citizens, particularly in the face of recent terrorist attacks by Hamas.

"In the wake of Hamas appalling terror assaults, brutal, inhuman...I want you to know you are not alone," Biden emphasized.

In response, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, and said, "We saw the cost of this terrible war crime yesterday when a rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists misfired and landed on a Palestinian hospital. The entire world was rightfully outraged but this outrage should be directed not at Israel but at the terrorists."

"We have asked them (civilians) to move to safer areas. We will continue to work with you Mr President (Biden) to ensure that the minimal requirements are met and we will continue to work together to get our hostages out," he said.