Breaking: Indian Plane Heading To Moscow Crashes In Afghanistan; Casualties Feared

As of now, official sources have not provided information on casualties or the cause of the crash.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A plane originating from India en route to Moscow has crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan, Afghanistan, according to Afghanistan media. The head of information and culture for the Taliban in Badakhshan has confirmed the incident, stating that the passenger plane went down in Topkhaneh Mountain, spanning the districts of Karan, Manjan, and Zibak within the province.

As of now, official sources have not provided information on casualties or the cause of the crash.

The Indian government has dispatched a team to verify the details, and reports suggest that there may be casualties. However, the precise aircraft type and the number of passengers onboard remain unknown at this time. Since there is no Indian Embassy in Afghanistan, the government has sought details from the Taliban regime through alternat available channels.

