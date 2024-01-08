trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707532
Israeli Strike Kills Elite Hezbollah Commander Wissam al-Tawil In Lebanon

The strike on an SUV killed a commander in a secretive Hezbollah force.

Jan 08, 2024
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, an Israeli airstrike today killed an elite Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil in Lebanon. The strike took place when Wissam al-Tawil was travelling in an SUV. Tawil is said to be a commander in a secretive Hezbollah force.

The Israeli strike is part of Jerusalem's counter-offensive against attacks by Hezbollah on installations of Israeli defence installations. The secretive force operates along the border. Wissam al-Tawil is Hezbollah's most senior militant to have been killed since October 7 terror attack by Hamas into Israel. The fight between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated since the October 7 attack.

Israel recently said that it has largely wrapped up major operations in northern Gaza and is now focusing on the central region and the southern city of Khan Younis. Israel has maintained that the fight against Hamas is not over yet and will continue for many more months as the IDF seeks to dismantle Hamas and return scores of hostages.

Over 23,000 Palestinians including thousands of Hamas terrorists have already been killed in Gaza in the Israel-Hamas war. On the other hand, around 2,000 Israelies including soldiers have been killed in the action. 

Hezbollah has said its attacks, which have driven tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes, aim to ease pressure on Gaza. But the group appears wary of risking an all-out war that would bring massive destruction to Lebanon.

