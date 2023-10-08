As the Israeli Defence Force continued to engage with Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, some rockets were fired by Lebanon's Hezbollah group towards Israel. Following this, IDF also retaliated and struck Hezbollah targets and infrastructure inside Lebanon. The IDF said in a statement that has taken preparational measures for this type of possibility and will continue to operate in all regions.

"In response to a Hezbollah shooting from Lebanon into Israel, IDF Artillery struck targets in the area. An IDF UAV also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Mount Dov. The IDF has taken preparational measures for this type of possibility. We will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians," said the IDF.

Meanwhile, Israel's air force continued launching airstrikes on Gaza, as communicated by Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The strikes targeted 426 locations in Gaza, including 10 towers utilized by Hamas. Additionally, Israeli defence forces carried out evacuations of residents near the Gaza Strip overnight, coinciding with the significant deployment of tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers in the conflicted region.

At least 232 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza while over 300 were killed in Israel and more than 1500 were injured.

Following a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, Hamas fighters launched the biggest offensive on Israel in years on Saturday, penetrating areas in the south of the nation. According to Israel's national rescue service, the attack was the bloodiest in years.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hamas it made a "grave mistake" in carrying out the rocket attacks and ground assault.