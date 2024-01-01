trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704911
BREAKING: Massive Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

In the aftermath of the earthquake, Japan has issued a tsunami warning, anticipating tidal waves to surge as high as 5 meters.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The outset of 2024 witnessed Japan being struck by a formidable 7.6 magnitude earthquake. Subsequently, the meteorological department issued a tsunami warning in response to the seismic event. The quake's epicenter was reported to be in Noto, Ishikaga, and it is characterized by a shallow depth.

 

(Further Details Awaited)

