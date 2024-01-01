BREAKING: Massive Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
In the aftermath of the earthquake, Japan has issued a tsunami warning, anticipating tidal waves to surge as high as 5 meters.
New Delhi: The outset of 2024 witnessed Japan being struck by a formidable 7.6 magnitude earthquake. Subsequently, the meteorological department issued a tsunami warning in response to the seismic event. The quake's epicenter was reported to be in Noto, Ishikaga, and it is characterized by a shallow depth.
#BreakingNews | जापान में भूकंप के तेज झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 7.5 थी, जापान में सुनामी का अलर्ट जारी किया गया #Japan #Earthquake #Tsunami | @priyasi90 @thakur_shivangi pic.twitter.com/1S8WoNfWr8 — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 1, 2024
(Further Details Awaited)
