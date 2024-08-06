Breaking | Massive Prison Break In Bangladesh: Over 500 Inmates Escape, Some Armed

In the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, a massive prison break occurred at Sherpur Jail in Bangladesh, with at least 518 inmates escaping amid escalating chaos. According to Zee News TV, the escaped prisoners are reportedly armed. The facility, situated approximately 100 kilometers from the India-Bangladesh border, has prompted heightened security measures in India.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has increased its deployment along the border to prevent any potential spillover. Authorities have identified 20 of the escapees as having possible terror affiliations.

This is a developing story.