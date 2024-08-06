Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774389
NewsWorld
BANGLADESH RIOTS

Breaking | Massive Prison Break In Bangladesh: Over 500 Inmates Escape, Some Armed

A massive prison break occurred at Sherpur Jail in Bangladesh, with at least 518 inmates escaping amid escalating chaos. Authorities have identified 20 of the escapees as having possible terror affiliations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking | Massive Prison Break In Bangladesh: Over 500 Inmates Escape, Some Armed Protesters celebrate outside the parliament building after news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka. (Picture source: AP)

In the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, a massive prison break occurred at Sherpur Jail in Bangladesh, with at least 518 inmates escaping amid escalating chaos. According to Zee News TV, the escaped prisoners are reportedly armed. The facility, situated approximately 100 kilometers from the India-Bangladesh border, has prompted heightened security measures in India.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has increased its deployment along the border to prevent any potential spillover. Authorities have identified 20 of the escapees as having possible terror affiliations. 

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?