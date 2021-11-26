Breaking: New COVID-19 variant now in Europe, Belgium reports first case

Brussels: Belgium has detected the first case of the new coronavirus variant which was first found in South Africa, a virologist said on Friday (November 25). Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning in Belgium from Egypt on November 11. The person developed the first symptoms on November 22, the virologist said
