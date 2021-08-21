150 Indians released by Taliban after passport check will return to India soon

New Delhi: As many as 150 Indian citizens who were reportedly 'abducted' have now been were released after a Passport check and are currently on their way back to Kabul airport, as per reports by Afghan media.

Several people, including 150 Indians, were taken away by the Taliban for 'questioning'. They were reportedly awaiting evacuation from the war-torn country, now, they they are in Kabul airport and will be airlifted out of Afghanistan soon.

Earlier, news reports has claimed that the Taliban had abducted some people, including 150 Indians. The Taliban had rejected the claim.

Meanwhile, around 85 Indian nationals were evacuated on Saturday from Kabul by a transport military aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The aircraft landed at Dushanbe in Tajikistan after evacuating the Indians and is expected to arrive at the Hindon airbase near Delhi in the evening.

India has evacuated its embassy staff but around 1,000 citizens are still estimated to remain in several cities in Afghanistan, and ascertaining their location and condition is proving to be a challenge, a Home Ministry official said.

Notably, 200 people have been evacuated already including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul, in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF.

Indian nationals have been requested to share relevant details with MEA's Special Afghanistan Cell at +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785, or WhatsApp: +91 80106 11290 or email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in.

The situation in Afghanistan worsened since Taliban took control of Kabul as US announced the withdrawal of its troops after nearly two decades.

(With agency inputs)

