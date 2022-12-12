BREAKING NEWS: Loud blast, firing near guest house frequented by Chinese in Afghanistan's Kabul

New Delhi: A loud blast and gunfire shots were heard by the residents of Kabul near the guest house in the Shahr-e-Naw area. Residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul confirmed the blast and sporadic gunfire guest house popular with Chinese business visitors in Afghan capital, reported the TOLOnews. Taking to Twitter, TOLONews, on Monday, said, "Residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire. Security officials have yet to comment."

The blast came a day after a mortar landed near Afghanistan`s Spin Boldak gate, resulting in the death of 4 people and injuries to 20 others. Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, next to Pakistan`s border.

Taking to Twitter, ToloNews informed, "At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate, a source told TOLOnews."

According to the source, the clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, TOLONews added. In reply to the previous tweet, TOLONews added that the videos showed the injured being taken to the hospital at Chaman crossing, across the Durand Line.

This incident occurred amid reports of ongoing clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistan border.