Breaking News: Stop terror funding, dismantle terrorist camps, India asks Pakistan at United Nations

India on Friday slammed Pakistan asking it to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control. It also asked Pakistan to end the illegal and forcible occupation and reverse te demographic changes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Exercising the right of reply after Pakistan raised concerns over human rights in Jammu and Kashmir at the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council here, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission Vimarsh Aryan said that the international community cannot be misled by Pakistani hysterical reactions at all global forums to malign India.

At UN, India asks Pakistan to end harassment and execution of minorities through misuse of blasphemy law: Read full text

India's statement came a week after the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris decided to retain Pakistan in its 'Grey List' and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction.

Giving Pakistan a 10-point advice list, the Indian diplomat asked it to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating in the country and territories under its control. "End the illegal and forcible occupation and reverse the demographic changes in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating in Pakistan and terrorists under its control," he said.

India also asked Pakistan to stop public advocacy and support for terrorists by Pakistani leadership at the highest level. "Take structural reforms to develop a semblance of democracy in Pakistan.

Highlighting the plight of minorities in Pakistan, Aryan asked the Pakistani leadership to end harassment and execution of minorities through misuse of the blasphemy law, end forced conversions and marriages of women and girls from Hindu, Sikh and Christian religions and stop religious persecution against Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia and Hazaras.

He also accused Pakistan of recruiting children for terror activities including suicide bombing in other countries. "Stop killing and targeting political dissidents and legitimate criticism in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and prevent enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of journalists and human rights activists by its security agencies," the Indian diplomat said.

"Blasphemy law against Aasia Bibi, persecution of Abdul Shakoor, an Ahmadiya, Jagjit Kaur, a minor Sikh girl subjected to abduction and forced marriage are the norms of the day for minorities in Pakistan," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.