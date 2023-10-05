Nobel Prize In Literature 2023 Goes To Norwegian Author Jon Fosse

New Delhi: The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.” The 64-year-old author's chef d'oeuvre includes Septology, Melancholy, Morgon Og Kveld, Wakefulness, etc.

“Jon Fosse – awarded the 2023 #NobelPrize in Literature – has much in common with his great precursor in Norwegian Nynorsk literature Tarjei Vesaas. Fosse combines strong local ties, both linguistic and geographic, with modernist artistic techniques. He includes in his Wahlverwandschaften such names as Samuel Beckett, Thomas Bernhard and Georg Trakl,” The Nobel Prize X handle wrote.

"While Fosse shares the negative outlook of his predecessors, his particular gnostic vision cannot be said to result in a nihilistic contempt of the world. Indeed, there is great warmth and humour in his work, and a naïve vulnerability to his stark images of human experience."

Jon Fosse Debut Novel

Jon Fosse was born 1959 in Haugesund on the Norwegian west coast. His immense œuvre written in Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations. While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose. His debut novel Raudt, svart 1983, as rebellious as it was emotionally raw, broached the theme of suicide and, in many ways, set the tone for his later work.