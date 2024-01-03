TEHRAN: In a devastating turn of events, two explosions rocked the southeastern city of Kerman in Iran, claiming the lives of at least 73 individuals and leaving more than 170 people seriously wounded. The incident occurred during a ceremony commemorating the death of Iran's revered commander, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone attack in 2020. The solemn occasion near the cemetery, where the late Qassem Soleimani was buried, turned into a scene of horror as Iranian state television reported a sequence of deadly explosions. The first explosion was followed by a second, intensifying the tragedy and causing widespread panic among attendees.

According to the Iranian media, the death toll is likely to go up further.

As the city grapples with the aftermath, conflicting reports emerge regarding the cause of the explosions. According to semi-official Nournews, "Several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery." However, a local official, quoted by Iranian state media, expressed uncertainty, stating, "It is not yet clear whether the explosions were caused by gas cylinders or a terrorist attack."

As the nation mourns the loss of lives in this shocking incident, authorities are launching investigations to determine the exact circumstances that led to the explosions. The proximity of the tragedy to the final resting place of Qassem Soleimani adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

The international community watches with concern as Iran grapples with this tragic event, especially given its connection to the revered military figure Qassem Soleimani. The uncertainty surrounding the cause raises questions about the security measures in place and the potential implications for regional stability.

General Soleimani held an important position in Iran and was considered to be the most influential figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas operations branch of the Revolutionary Guards, Soleimani played a key role in shaping Iranian policies throughout the region.

His responsibilities included overseeing the Quds Force's covert operations and providing strategic direction, funding, weapons, intelligence, and logistical support to allied governments and armed groups, such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

The 2020 assassination, ordered by then-US President Donald Trump, led to the characterization of Soleimani as "the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world."