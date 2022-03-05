Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine's Mariupol, to open humanitarian corridors, says report

Russia has declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday (March 5) to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said.

Ceasefire will allow residents to evacuate from the war-torn nation, says Russian defence ministry. "Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

