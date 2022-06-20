NewsWorld
US SHOOTING

Several people, including a police officer, shot at in Washington DC

The shooting reportedly took place in the area near a 'Moechella' event — a downtown Juneteenth celebration.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

Several people, including a police officer, shot at in Washington DC

New Delhi: Several people, including a police officer, have been shot at in Washington DC, the police said on Monday (June 20, 2022). The shooting reportedly took place in the area near a 'Moechella' event — a downtown Juneteenth celebration.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

"We need to ban assault weapons. ... if we can`t, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers` immunity from liability," he has said.

Earlier last month, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

