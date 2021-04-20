हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Britain

Britain launches new international expert group to prepare for future pandemics

Launched under Britain`s Presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will report to the G7 leaders summit in June

Britain launches new international expert group to prepare for future pandemics
Representational Image (Twitter/WHO)

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday said it would launch a new international expert group to help bolster the world`s preparedness for the next pandemic and expedite the development of vaccines against future diseases when they emerge.

Launched under Britain`s Presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will report to the G7 leaders summit in June, and will advise on how to achieve Prime Minister Boris Johnson`s target of developing vaccines against future diseases within 100 days.

"As G7 President, the UK is determined to work with our partners to build back better from coronavirus and strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics," Health Minister Matt Hancock said ahead of a virtual two-day meeting of the group.

"This new expert group will drive our efforts in the years ahead to protect people everywhere from new diseases and to save lives."

The PPP will be chaired by the UK government`s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, and its steering group includes executives from COVID-19 vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson as well as scientists.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BritainPandemicCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative: Australia announces Rs 8.12 crore grant under its partnership with India

Must Watch

PT10M18S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, April 19, 2021