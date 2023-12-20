Britain's defence ministry released photographs on Saturday (December 16) of what it says showed a suspected attack drone downed by navy ship HMS Diamond in the Red Sea.

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday (December 19) that HMS Diamond would join a U.S.-led international taskforce to safeguard commerce in the region.

Britain said that alongside HMS Diamond the task force currently includes three U.S. destroyers, and a French warship is in the region. They are operating in the Southern Red Sea, focusing on protecting freedom of navigation, international trade and human life by countering illicit non-state actors in international waters.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks in the Red Sea in response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip, forcing oil major BP and freight firms including Maersk to avoid the area.

British defence minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday (December 16) that HMS Diamond shot down a drone targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea.