Ram Mandir pran pratistha ceremony was celebrated across the world. Not only people but even many foreign heads of government across the world congratulated India on the occasion. However, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) provided negative coverage of the event sidelining the fact that the temple was built after the Supreme Court order and also the historical fact that once a Hindu temple stood at the site before it was demolished to build a mosque. Conservative MP for Harrow East Bob Blackman who belongs to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's party, urged the British Parliament to discuss the matter.

"Last week in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh, in India the Ram Mandir was consecrated. That caused great joy to Hindus across the world, being the birthplace of Lord Ram. Very sadly, the BBC in their coverage reported that it was the site of the destruction of a mosque, forgetting the fact that it had been a temple for more than 2,000 years before that and that the Muslims had been allocated a five-acre site to erect a mosque adjacent to town," he said demanding a debate on the impartiality of the BBC and its failure to provide a decent record of what is going across the world.

Constituents have raised concerns surrounding the BBC's biased reporting of the #RamMandir temple.

As an avid supporter of the rights of Hindus, this article has caused great disharmony.

The BBC must be able to provide a decent record of what is going across the world.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has proudly flaunted his Hindu identity. Ram temple consecration ceremony was held on January 22 and the ceremony was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The inauguration of the temple marked the end of a 500-year-long dispute between the two sides.