British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus Covid-19, says self-isolating and working from home

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus COIVD-19. Through a video message posted on Twitter a few minutes ago, Boris Johnson has confirmed that he had developed mild symptoms over the last 24 hours. The UK Prime Minister took a test which returned positive for coronavirus on the advice of the chief medical officer, said a report by The Guardian.

Johnson reportedly said that he is self-isolating and working from home, while extending thanks to “the wizardry of modern technology”. The UK PM also stated that he will continue to lead the national fightback against the virus.

Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter, "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives"

He also thanked the NHS and everybody working to keep the country going through the pandemic and reiterated that staying at home is fundamental to stopping the spread of the virus.

Earlier on March 25, Prince Charles, 71, was tested positive for coronavirus. The Price of Wales reportedly displayed mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said. The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested but she did not have the virus.