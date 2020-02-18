British royal family’s website hacked, sending visitors to Chinese porn site

In a major blunder, the visitors to UK Royal Family’s website were accidentally sent to a Chinese porn site instead of sending visitors to Chinese porn site instead of a charity.

The site has been hacked and an incorrect link to a charity is taking users to a web page which features click-throughs to porn content, The Sun reported.

According to royal.uk, which is the official site of British royal family the website is the “home of the Royal Family” and features a picture of the Queen with Prince Phillip. The site contains information about the royals and highlights charities they are associated with.

The royal website should have a link to the Welsh charity Dolen Cymru’s official website waleslesotholink.org and at first glance nothing appears amiss but there is one more link in the official link which directed users to the pron website.

The royal family and Dolen Cymru have been informed about the embarrassing gaffe. Notably, Prince Harry is a patron of the charity which helps communities in Wales and Lesotho. Harry is closely associated with several programmes in the West African nation as he spent his gap year on a placement there in 2004.

The 35-year-old Harry has hailed the charity’s work as “quite invaluable”.