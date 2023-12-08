Broken Pelvic, Mutilated Breasts... Horrific Details Of Sexual Violence During Hamas Attack Emerge

The Israel versus Hamas war has had a devastating impact on civilians in both Gaza and Israel as horrifying details continue to emerge from both sides. Recently, news came out that Hamas had repeatedly raped women and mutilated their bodies during its October 7 assault on southern Israel.

At a political fundraiser in Boston recently, Reuters quoted Joe Biden as saying, "Reports of women raped — repeatedly raped — and their bodies being mutilated while still alive, of women's corpses being desecrated, Hamas terrorists inflicting as much pain and suffering on women and girls as possible and then murdering them. It is appalling."

At the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, a session on sexual and gender-based violence in the October 7 Hamas terror attack was held. A report in CNN mentioned an eyewitness' horrifying account which the person recounted at the session. Painful and horrifying accounts of women raped, bodies mutilated, broken pelvic, mutilated breasts, private parts of women's bodies being brutalised with nails have emerged, painting a horrifyingly disturbing picture.

Meanwhile, several images from Gaza on Thursday were circulated on social media - which could not be independently verified by Zee News - which allegedly showed "a mass detention by the Israeli military of men who were made to strip to their underwear, kneel on the street, wear blindfolds, and pack into the cargo bed of a military vehicle," reports CNN. The report mentions that family members and colleagues of some people have at least confirmed that these men are civilians with no known affiliation with militant groups.

Every single member and supporter of Hamas needs to see this picture.



Let their spirit be utterly broken.



Let them surrender in their droves.



And let this war end so that peaceful people in Israel and Gaza can simply live their lives. pic.twitter.com/Y1Sivm4MSK December 7, 2023

In fact, on Thursday, US President Biden held talks with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the "critical need" to protect civilians and to separate them from Hamas terrorists, including through corridors. A statement released by the White House read, "The President emphasized the critical need to protect civilians and to separate the civilian population from Hamas including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities." It added, "President Biden reiterated his concern about extremist violence committed against Palestinians and the need to increase stability in the West Bank."

Biden also expressed his deep concern for the hostages that remain in Gaza. He reiterated that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) must be permitted to access the remaining hostages held by Hamas terrorists. He underscored that it was Hamas' refusal to release young women civilian hostages that caused a breakdown in the humanitarian pause, according to the statement released by the White House