New Delhi: Social media is all praises for the man, who alerted the people and police about the fateful Brooklyn subway station shooting and assisted in getting the accused arrested.

Zak Dahn’s contribution to getting the suspect arrested and cautioning people saved many lives and is being lauded by many who are now calling him a ‘hero.

Who is Zak Dahhan?

Zak Dahhan is a 21-year old security camera installer who has emerged as a hero after getting Frank Robert James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting case arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Dahhan was the first person who spotted the suspect.

He also held an impromptu press conference on 1st Avenue and has briefed about the incident. He said that he had warned everyone he saw, and then flagged down a police car.

"If someone doesn`t stop him, he`ll hurt more people," he told reporters, adding that after the police arrested the suspect," the Brooklyn native thanked God.

The 62-year-old suspect had opened smoke grenades on the train and fired his gun 33 times, wounding at least 23 people on Tuesday morning.

In an interview with Fox News, Zak Dahhan said that he was doing maintenance on a store`s cameras when he saw James walking in the busy East Village neighbourhood with a bag over his shoulder.

He alerted the police which led to the arrest of the suspect and saved several other lives and people from getting hurt.

"If you smoke one cigar, you`re gonna want to smoke two cigars, you know? Like, this guy is gonna do it again if we don`t catch him, and we catch him. Thank God!," Dahhan said.

According to reports, Dahhan said he has grown up in Syria during the Middle Eastern country`s horrific civil war and now lives in Union City, New Jersey.

"We don`t want any problem here in America because here my life is good," he added, according to media reports.

Dahhan is hailed as a hero

When Dahhan left the cop station after recording his official statement, the gathered crowd continued cheering for the young man and dubbing him a "hero."

Footage of Dahhan at the same location has also been getting a fair amount of attention, with people praising him as a "hero."

