Buildings shake as deep, 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

TAIPEI: Buildings shook in Taipei on Thursday as a deep, 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the northern part of Taiwan, though with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake`s epicentre was just off Taiwan`s northeastern coast, at a depth of 77 km (48 miles), according to the island`s Central Weather Bureau. The Taipei city government said the subway system was operating as normal with no reports of problems.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 7.3 magnitude quake that killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.