Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building, disappears behind dust - watch video

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, disappeared behind a thick layer of dust on Wednesday, as a sandstorm hit UAE after Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others in recent days. Burj Khalifa, that is 2716 feet tall, is usually visible from across the city of Dubai. However, as seen in the pictures and videos, the building was completely covered by sandstorm. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in capital city of Abu Dhani soared to hazardous levels. The city police urged people not to take videos and photos while driving.

"Abu Dhabi Police urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust," the police department tweeted. "Please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone," it added.

The appeal was issued as many users took to social media to post photos and videos of the sandstorm.