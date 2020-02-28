हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Bus, train collision kills 30 in Pakistan's Sindh province

At least 30 people were killed and several others seriously injured when a passenger bus hit a train in Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, according to a media report.

Bus, train collision kills 30 in Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province
File photo

Karachi: At least 30 people were killed and several others seriously injured when a passenger bus hit a train in Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, according to a media report.

The accident happened at Rohri area in Sukkur district when the bus was trying to cross an open unmanned railway crossing and hit the train, the Express Tribune reported.

"At least eight bodies have been shifted to the nearest hospital as the rescue is still underway," the report quoted a senior police official as saying.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan accident
Next
Story

By ignoring climate emergency, world leaders are forcing children to act: Greta Thunberg

Must Watch

PT3M15S

Delhi gets new police chief S N Shrivastava