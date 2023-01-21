Buzz Aldrin, 93, marries Anka Faur, 30 years younger to him like 'eloping teenagers'

Dr. Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo-11 mission, married girlfriend Dr. Annka Faur on his 93rd birthday. Announcing his fourth marriage with his long-time girlfriend, he shared a picture and wrote, "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I a pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We tied the knot in a small ceremony in Los Angeles... and are as excited eloping teenagers."

Dr. Buzz Aldrin is one of three American astronauts to step on the Moon in the 1969 Apollo 11 mission. He posted photos on Twitter on Saturday with his wife, Dr. Anka Faur, 63, and said they tied the knot in a small ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Aldrin has been married and divorced three times. He is the only surviving member of the three-member crew of the Apollo 11 mission. While Neil Armstrong was the first astronaut to step on the surface of the moon. Aldrin followed him 19 minutes later. The former astronaut retired from NASA in 1971. He founded the ShareSpace Foundation, a non-profit organization, in 1998 to promote the expansion of crewed space exploration.

Aldrin's post has collected more than 22,000 likes and more than 1.8 million views since being shared. In the comments section, several users congratulated the newly-wed couple, while many joked that he must be over the moon!