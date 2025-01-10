California Wildfires: Satellite Images Reveal Massive Destruction Across Los Angeles - Updates

California, LA Wildfire: The death toll from the wildfires sweeping through the Los Angeles area has climbed to 10, according to the county coroner's office, the Associated Press reported. Officials confirmed on Thursday that the two largest fires in the region have destroyed over 10,000 homes, buildings, and other structures. Amid the crises, as newly released satellite images from Maxar Technologies reveal the scale of the devastation brought about by the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire.

Satellite imagery reveals the dangerous catastrophe caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles, which have reduced entire neighborhoods to ash. The destruction has displaced tens of thousands of residents, leaving many grieving over their losses. The Palisades Fire can be seen in the left, and Eaton Fire on the right side.

The Palisades Fire near Malibu and the Eaton Fire close to Pasadena have burned a combined 34,000 acres, marking them as the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. Officials say nearly 10,000 homes and structures have been lost in the fires.

A new fire, called the Kenneth Fire, erupted in the San Fernando Valley late afternoon. It quickly spread to Ventura County by evening. The fire started just two miles from a school being used as a shelter for evacuees.

“We are expecting this fire to rapidly spread due to high winds,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Winds were forecasted to intensify from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

The Eaton Fire alone has destroyed over 5,000 structures, including homes, businesses, and vehicles, while the Palisades Fire has wiped out more than 5,300 structures. Scenic neighborhoods in Pacific Palisades were flattened, leaving only chimneys and foundations behind. In Malibu, blackened palm trees stand where oceanfront homes once stood.

Historic landmarks, including the Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House and Topanga Ranch Motel, were also lost. The fires have claimed at least seven lives, with firefighters working tirelessly to slow their spread.

AccuWeather estimates the damage and economic loss to be between $135 billion and $150 billion. Officials have not yet released specific damage costs or a detailed count of structures burned.

At least 20 people have been arrested for looting, prompting a curfew in Santa Monica from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. National Guard troops have been deployed to protect properties in fire-affected areas.

The fires have not spared anyone, destroying the homes of celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged $1 million to aid victims, saying, “This tragedy has affected all economic levels, from the wealthy to the working class.”

Containment efforts continued Thursday, but full control remains a distant goal as Los Angeles battles one of the worst wildfire seasons in its history.

(With AP inputs)