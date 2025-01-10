California Wildfires: What To Know About The Firestorm Destroying Los Angeles - Over 9,000 Structures Lost, 1000s Evacuated

California Wildfire Update: At least five people have died, and thousands of buildings have been destroyed in wildfires raging across Los Angeles, officials said. Fast-moving flames swept across the area forcing residents to flee smoke-filled neighborhoods. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Palisades and Eaton fires have damaged or destroyed more than 9,000 homes, businesses, and other structures.

The fires, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, began on Tuesday. Winds reached over 70 mph (112 kph) in some areas, spreading the flames quickly. Although winds slowed on Thursday, the National Weather Service warned they could strengthen again by evening and into next week.

At least five people have lost their lives in the firestorm, reported AP. However, the exact number of deaths is unclear as crews continue searching the rubble. The deceased include four men who either couldn't escape or chose to stay behind to protect their homes in Altadena.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said over 1,400 firefighters are battling the flames. Neighboring states like Oregon, Washington, and Arizona have sent teams to help. AccuWeather estimates the damage and economic loss to be between $135 billion and $150 billion.

Palisades Fire: The Most Destructive in LA History

The Palisades Fire has damaged or destroyed thousands of buildings in Pacific Palisades. Officials say it is now the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Nearly 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) have burned in this celebrity-filled area. Actor Billy Crystal and his wife lost their home of 45 years. Flames also destroyed part of Palisades Charter High School, featured in films like Carrie and the TV series Teen Wolf.

The damage surpasses the 2008 Sayre Fire, which destroyed 604 structures in Sylmar.

Other Fires Causing Widespread Damage

The Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena, burned over 4,000 structures, including homes, businesses, and vehicles. It damaged five schools and scorched 16.5 square miles (43 square kilometers). A senior center evacuated residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds.

New fires broke out Thursday, including the Kenneth Fire in West Hills and the Hurst Fire in Sylmar. The Sunset Fire burned near iconic landmarks in Hollywood but was contained to under 1 square mile.

In total, the fires have destroyed about 45 square miles (117 square kilometers)—an area the size of San Francisco.

Biden Approves Federal Aid

President Joe Biden announced federal funding to help California battle the fires. He called them the “worst fires to ever hit Los Angeles.”

The funding will cover hazardous materials cleanup, temporary shelters, first responders' salaries, and life-protecting measures for 180 days.

Evacuations Ordered for Thousands

Nearly 180,000 people have been told to evacuate. The fires are threatening wealthy neighborhoods like Calabasas and Santa Monica. Celebrities, including Mandy Moore and Mark Hamill, have been forced to flee. Moore confirmed her home in Altadena was destroyed.

Air Quality Worsens

Thick smoke and ash have polluted the air, affecting 17 million people. In East Los Angeles, the air quality index hit an unhealthy 173.

Dr. Puneet Gupta from the LA County Fire Department said wildfire smoke can trigger heart attacks and worsen asthma. Burning homes also release toxic gases like cyanide.

Events Canceled, Schools Closed

Many events have been delayed or canceled. The Critics Choice Awards were rescheduled, and movie premieres were postponed. Universal Studios Hollywood theme park shut down for the day.

All Los Angeles schools were closed Thursday. The NBA postponed a Lakers game, and the NFL is monitoring conditions for Monday’s Rams-Vikings playoff game.

Power and Water Cut Off

Over 415,000 homes in Southern California, including half in LA County, are without power. Water and sewer systems have also been heavily damaged.

Looting and Curfews

Officials arrested at least 20 looters targeting burned neighborhoods. “This is unacceptable,” said LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger.

A curfew is being planned for the worst-hit areas, and National Guard members will guard burn zones.

Stars Lose Homes

The fires in and around Los Angeles have destroyed the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, and R&B singer Jhené Aiko, while causing widespread disruptions to entertainment events.

(With AP inputs)