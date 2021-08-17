हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Can not become gateway to EU for fleeing Afghans, says Greece

Greece was on the frontline of Europe`s migration crisis in 2015, when nearly a million people fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan landed on its islands.

Can not become gateway to EU for fleeing Afghans, says Greece
Photo Courtesy: Reuters

Athens: Greece cannot become a gateway into the European Union for Afghans fleeing the escalating conflict in their homeland, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Tuesday (August 17), calling for a common EU response to the crisis.

"We are clearly saying that we will not and cannot be the gateway for Europe for the refugees and migrants who could try to come to the European Union," Mitarachi told state television ERT.

Mitarachi reiterated calls for a common EU response as unity between EU member states over whether to deport failed Afghan asylum-seekers crumbled last week.

Greece was on the frontline of Europe`s migration crisis in 2015, when nearly a million people fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan landed on its islands before travelling north to wealthier European countries.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanGreeceEUTalibanEuropean UnionNotis MitarachiAfghan crisismigration crisis
Next
Story

In new twist to Afghanistan crisis, former vice president Amrullah Saleh says he will never bow to Taliban

Must Watch

PT4M46S

Bollywood Breaking: PM Modi praises Tiger Shroff's effort for patriotic music video