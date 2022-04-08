Canada Immigration 2022- A Detailed Analysis by Visas Avenue

Canada is no.1 country in the world as per US News and Report, best country survey-2021. It ranks top based on various parameters, i.e. Quality of life, social purpose, transparency, racial equality, etc. This is the reason that the maple leaf country is a magnet for skilled and talented people looking to live, work and settle abroad. If you are planning to move to Canada this year, find out the scope, opportunity and pathways for Canada Immigration in 2022.

Well, now, the Canadian government is accepting a huge number of foreign skilled workers under various immigration programs and allocating them the PR (Permanent Resident) Visa.

Canada admitted Record number of new Immigrants

In 2021, despite the row over the global pandemic, Canada accepted a record 405,303 new permanent residents surpassing its immigration target for the year. Most of these new immigrants were skilled professionals, who received the PR Visa from Canadian immigration department. Canada’s fastest Express Entry system alone issued massive, i.e.1,14, 431Invitations to apply for Canadian PR visa in 2021. This is a new record for Express Entry invitations issued in a year. In upcoming years, Canada has a plan to admit even more immigrants to meet the skill shortage across various provinces.

Canada Immigration Levels Plan 2022-2024

As per Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan 2022-24, the IRCC (Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada) will welcome nearly 1.5 million new immigrants in the next three years, i.e. by the end of 2024.

In the year 2022 itself, Canada has an immigration target of admitting 431,645 new permanent residents and most of these immigrants (i.e. 241,850) will get admission under Economic class category. The Economic Class includes the most popular immigration programs of Canada, i.e. federal Express Entry System, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), Atlantic Immigration Program, etc. The Express Entry and PNP together will invite 139,400 new immigrants in 2022.

In a recent statement, Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser confirmed that the IRCC would open Express Entry- FSW (Federal Skilled Worker) category draws very soon, once the backlog of applications is cleared. The government is taking various steps to clear the backlog and further improve the existing immigration system.

Hence, if you wish to immigrate to Canada this year, it is the perfect time to prepare your immigration application and apply for the same.

Best pathway for immigration to Canada in 2022

Express Entry System is the fastest way to get a Canadian Permanent Residency. It is a point-based immigration program that assess the applicants based on some key factors, i.e. age, education, language proficiency, work experience, etc.

To be eligible to apply for a Canada PR visa through EE system, you need to obtain minimum 67 points out of 100 based on the above-mentioned factors. The IRCC conduct an Express Entry draw every fortnight to select the top-ranking candidates and issue them an invitation to apply for PR Visa.

PNP Pathway for immgiration to Canada

The Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) also play a vital role in Canadian immigration. This year, the Canadian government will admit 83,500 new immigrants through PNPs. Most of the provinces in Canada has a PNP through which, they nominate skilled and talented people from overseas for Canadian PR visa. A few popular Canadian PNPs are OINP, SINP, AINP, MPNP, PEI PNP, etc.

