Canada

Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Russia's oil, gas, chemical industries

The Minister said in a news release on Wednesday that these new measures are imposing a ban on the export of 28 services vital for the operation. 

File Photo

Ottawa: Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian oil, gas, and chemical industries. The Minister said in a news release on Wednesday that these new measures are imposing a ban on the export of 28 services vital for the operation of the oil, gas and chemical industries, including technical, management, accounting, and advertising services, Xinhua news agency reported.

The banning of the exportation of oil, gas and chemical services is targeting an industry that accounts for about 50 per cent of Russia`s federal budget revenues, she added. Since February 24 this year, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. ALSO READ: Prophet row: Owaisi, Nupur Sharma booked for spreading hate messages on social media

