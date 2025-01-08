Canada Political Turmoil: How Justin Trudeau Shot Himself In Foot With Anti-Modi, Anti-India Rhetoric?

Justin Trudeau has resigned after serving as Canada's PM for two consecutive terms. He also resigned as the leader of the Liberal Party, paving the way for his successor. Trudeau, the second-youngest PM of Canada, during his tenure, rose to power with a charm and his popularity saw a steep decline as well. Such was the impact of his disrepute in the last year that the latest opinion polls by Nanos showed the Liberals trail the Conservatives 47% to 21%.

While a combination of scandal and unpopular policies damaged his prospects over time, his image also got hit because of his failure to manage diplomatic relations with countries like America and India. While US President-elect Donald Trump wants Canada to merge with America, the latter is yet to get out of the political turmoil.

Trudeau’s reputation took a significant hit when he chose to confront India without presenting any solid evidence. It seemed he was operating under the misguided notion that backing Khalistani supporters under the guise of free speech would yield electoral benefits. However, this strategy backfired, leaving him blindsided when events unfolded contrary to his expectations.

According to the 2021 census, Canada has a population of 37 million (3.70 crore). Among them, 1.6 million, or roughly 4%, are of Indian origin. Of this group, approximately 7,70,000 identify as Sikhs. Out of Canada’s 388 Members of Parliament (MPs), 18 are Sikhs. Among these, Sikhs hold complete control over eight constituencies and wield significant influence in 15 others. So, Sikhs and the Indian population have a say in at least 25-30 seats.

Trudeau also miscalculated the move of blaming India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Despite his government's open anti-India and anti-Narendra Modi stance, his claims made little sense with Canadians who also demanded hard proof. The diplomatic war between India and Canada saw both countries expelling diplomats and the issue going global. Even Trudeau's party MPs have called upon him to put a leash on Khalistanis but to no avail. Canada even granted visas and residencies to Khalistani elements despite knowing about their ideology. Trudeau continued his vile campaign against India and the issue led to discomfort within the Indian diaspora in Canada.

The next Canadian Prime Minister will have a tough challenge at his/her disposal and that is to make the ties with India normal as Indian students and residents are crucial for the country's economy.