The diplomatic row between Canada and India has taken a turn for the worse, with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly hinting that sanctions against India are a possibility. When asked about potential sanctions, Joly said, “Everything is on the table.” This comes after Indian accusations that Canada is harboring Khalistani terrorists.

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly said earlier today that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had gathered evidence in the India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case, which was the basis for the decision to expel Indian diplomats. The Indian government was urged to support the ongoing investigation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Taking to X, Joly said, "Keeping Canadians safe is our government's top priority. The decision to expel individuals was based on clear evidence gathered by the RCMP in the Nijjar case. We urge the Indian government to support our ongoing investigation for the benefit of both countries." She made the statement in response to a post shared by Canada's Foreign Policy page on X.

The tensions began when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of supporting criminal activities targeting Canadian citizens, including South Asian Canadians. Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in June last year. India has denied any involvement, dismissing the accusations as "absurd" and politically motivated.

Diplomatic Expulsions

Both countries have expelled diplomats in a tit-for-tat exchange. Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler and Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert. India criticized the move, calling the accusations against its diplomats "ludicrous" and part of a broader political agenda by the Trudeau government.

Trudeau's Allegations

Trudeau stated that information regarding the accusations has been shared with Five Eyes intelligence partners, including the United States. He further alleged that India's government is working with organized crime groups in Canada, engaging in illegal activities like extortion and murder. "We have asked India to cooperate, but those requests have been refused," Trudeau said.

India's Response

India claims Canada has not provided any evidence to support the allegations. The Indian government has denied any involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and has criticized Trudeau's accusations as politically motivated.

What's Next?

As the situation unfolds, Joly's statement leaves open the possibility of further actions, including sanctions, against India. The dispute adds to growing challenges for Trudeau, whose government has been facing sliding support ahead of elections in 2025. For now, the allegations and diplomatic friction are likely to continue as both nations dig in their heels.