Canadian journalist Joanna Chiu's Twitter thread about 'airplane creeps' goes viral

The journalist posted several tweets describing a sexual harassment incident on a flight, where a man in his late 30s tries to harass a teenager.

Representational Image

"Thread about airplane creeps," is how a Canadian journalist Joanna Chiu described her Twitter thread, in which she posted several tweets describing a sexual harassment incident on a flight, where a man in his late 30s tries to harass a teenager. "I’m on a plane from a late evening stopover and was very tired and had a row to myself to sleep but couldn’t avoid noticing what was going on in the row behind me," she first tweeted.

She then added, "A man appearing in his late thirties was obviously delighted to be seated next to a teenager separated from the rest of her family. He started off by asking about her career plans and laughed when she said she wanted to be CEO and kept giving her ridiculous advice."

In her next tweet, Ms Chiu said that the girl was "friendly" and the man took this as a "cue to get familiar" and started "teasing" her. She also mentioned that she had to be awake in case things turned ugly.  

Here are some of the tweets posted by Joanna Chiu.

She further added, "He asked for a 'dirty' photo while leaning close to her. I turned around and rage-whispered exactly what I thought of that and he didn’t say anything back and went off to use the washroom."

"Another woman seated behind him was listening and monitoring too and while the man was gone she let the teen know that she had the right to change seats and that she was just behind her if she needed any help. I went to get a flight attendant and informed her of what was going on," Joanna Chiu added. 

Later, the incident was brought to the notice of the flight attendants and the man was asked to change his seat. However, he initially refused. 

While Joanna Chiu said that the other women passengers on the flight took notice of the incident, the male passengers "seemed to show they noticed what was going on."

She also shared a couple of other incidents which she has witnessed over the years while travelling alone. 

"It’s so disturbing there are predatory people out there who act like they have no idea what they’re doing is wrong. It’s unclear if the man is going to be monitored by flight crew the next time he flies," she concluded. 

 

