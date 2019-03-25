Canadian journalist Joanna Chiu's Twitter thread about 'airplane creeps' goes viral

"Thread about airplane creeps," is how a Canadian journalist Joanna Chiu described her Twitter thread, in which she posted several tweets describing a sexual harassment incident on a flight, where a man in his late 30s tries to harass a teenager. "I’m on a plane from a late evening stopover and was very tired and had a row to myself to sleep but couldn’t avoid noticing what was going on in the row behind me," she first tweeted.

She then added, "A man appearing in his late thirties was obviously delighted to be seated next to a teenager separated from the rest of her family. He started off by asking about her career plans and laughed when she said she wanted to be CEO and kept giving her ridiculous advice."

In her next tweet, Ms Chiu said that the girl was "friendly" and the man took this as a "cue to get familiar" and started "teasing" her. She also mentioned that she had to be awake in case things turned ugly.

Here are some of the tweets posted by Joanna Chiu.

A man appearing in his late thirties was obviously delighted to be seated next to a teenager separated from the rest of her family. He started off by asking about her career plans and laughed when she said she wanted to be CEO and kept giving her ridiculous advice. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

She was friendly and he seemed to take that as a welcome cue to get very familiar and started teasing her and kept saying that he wanted to take her out to eat, which she was ignoring. At this point I had to stay awake in case anything went further than that. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

She further added, "He asked for a 'dirty' photo while leaning close to her. I turned around and rage-whispered exactly what I thought of that and he didn’t say anything back and went off to use the washroom."

It did, and as soon as he asked for a “dirty” photo while leaning close to her I turned around and rage-whispered exactly what I thought of that and he didn’t say anything back and went off to use the washroom. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

"Another woman seated behind him was listening and monitoring too and while the man was gone she let the teen know that she had the right to change seats and that she was just behind her if she needed any help. I went to get a flight attendant and informed her of what was going on," Joanna Chiu added.

Another woman seated behind him was listening and monitoring too and while the man was gone she let the teen know that she had the right to change seats and that she was just behind her if she needed any help. I went to get a flight attendant and informed her of what was going on — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

Later, the incident was brought to the notice of the flight attendants and the man was asked to change his seat. However, he initially refused.

They checked other witness accounts and the head of the flight service (a woman) asked the man to move. He resisted then started swearing at me and asked to talk to the boss and the head flight attendant said “I’m the boss, this is really serious and we could land the plane.” — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

While Joanna Chiu said that the other women passengers on the flight took notice of the incident, the male passengers "seemed to show they noticed what was going on."

He moved. The attendants checked in with the young woman and wrote up a report. They handled the situation well as far as I could tell, and it’s good to know other adult women passengers on the plane were paying attention and taking action while trying not to embarrass the teen. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

But none of the male passengers seemed to show they noticed what was going on. Maybe fellow women are more likely to pick up on warning signs early on in the conversation because we used to be teenage girls too? — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

She also shared a couple of other incidents which she has witnessed over the years while travelling alone.

The first time I traveled without my parents the man next to me spoke with me most of the flight, which made me feel adult and important, and he said things like I must be flirting because I was touching the zipper on my jacket. To his credit he stopped and later looked ashamed. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

The second time I traveled alone an older man struck up a convo while we waited for boarding and he asked about many details of my travels then kissed me without my consent. I was too shocked to say anything. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

"It’s so disturbing there are predatory people out there who act like they have no idea what they’re doing is wrong. It’s unclear if the man is going to be monitored by flight crew the next time he flies," she concluded.

All adults need to be on guard and know there are things we can do to intervene even when a crime hadn’t technically been committed yet. Men need to figure out how to “spot creeps” in their vicinity as well and men can help too to prevent harassment or assault. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019