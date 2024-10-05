Canadian Landlord Forcibly Evicts Indian Tenant In Viral Video: WATCH

A video went viral on social media showing a landlord forcibly removing the belongings of a man. The 15-second video clip, which was shared on X account "Ghar Ke Kalesh," is said to be from Canada. According to the viral video, the man on the receiving end is an Indian citizen.

In the video footage, the landlord can be seen moving the belongings of the man while the tenant watched helplessly.

"A desi guy had a fight with his landlord because he was not vacating the house. Then the landlord came and started moving his stuff out by himself," the post on X stated.

Kalesh b/w a Desi guy and His landlord over he had fight with landlord cos he was not vacating the house then The landlord came and started moving his stuff out by himself, Brampton Canada pic.twitter.com/pAlhZoIHUT — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 3, 2024

The video footage saw mixed reactions from users on X, with some of them finding humour in the situation while others highlighted concerns about the reputation of the country. 'Free moving help,' a user quipped, while other users expressed empathy for both parties involved in the situation.

"This is not good for the country's reputation. People should follow the rules. This is not India, where someone can get away with such things. It is damaging India's global image, and landlords may refuse to rent their property to needy Indians," a user said.

"Just witnessed a wild scene in Brampton! A desi guy and his landlord had a massive showdown. The landlord was tired of waiting for him to vacate, so he decided to start moving the guy's stuff out himself! Talk about taking matters into your own hands!" said another user. "Did he think he was in India, where tenants can continue to live in a rented house for years without paying rent?" a user asked.

"The tenant might have reasons for not vacating, but it's also unfair for landlords to feel powerless. Unfortunately, it had to escalate to this point. I feel for both sides here. This is a complex issue that requires more understanding from both parties," another user wrote.