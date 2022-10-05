Carolyn R Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K Barry Sharpless win 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”
The #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2022 is about making difficult processes easier. Click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions have taken chemistry into the era of functionalism. pic.twitter.com/hsNEBHDZ2U — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022
