Caught On Cam: Tesla Truck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas Throws Man Several Feets Away — VIDEO

At least one person lost his life and seven others were left injured after a Tesla Cybertruck parked outside United States President-Elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel exploded. The explosion was caught on camera. The victim was standing close to the door of the cybertruck.

In CCTV footage, the silver truck was seen parked at the front gate of the Trump hotel, and a man was standing at least 15 feet away from the truck with his luggage. The truck exploded a few seconds later, throwing the man several feet away because of the shockwave. The Tesla Cybertruck turned into a fireball, followed by a firecracker explosion.

Here’s footage of the Tesla Cybertruck exploding in front of Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada today. Hope everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/kdO8N4XTLl — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (local time) claimed that there is a connection between the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and a similar attack in New Orleans, as both vehicles were rented from the same car rental site, Turo.

Elon Musk took to the social media platform X and alleged, "Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way.”

The Tesla CEO clarified on X that the explosion was caused by fireworks or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck, not by the vehicle itself.

He also noted that the truck had been rented from Turo, allegedly in connection with the New Orleans attack, where a suspect rammed into a crowd during New Year's celebrations with a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck rented from the same site. "We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Musk wrote on X.