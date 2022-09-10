Charles III to be proclaimed king at historic ceremony - Check when and where to watch

New Delhi: Charles III will be formally proclaimed King of the United Kingdom at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday (September 10, 2022). Charles, 73, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, automatically became King after his mother's death. Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, with her son succeeding her as the King.

The proclamation is a public announcement of the accession of the new monarch. Saturday's procedure at the Accession Council will be the formal proclamation of his sovereignty and it will be the first time the ceremony will be televised.

There will be a multi-stage process publicly announcing his new title of King Charles III. The Accession Council, which is made up of senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England, and will meet at 10 am, without Charles, at the State Apartments of St James's Palace in London to formally proclaim him as the new sovereign.

Among those attending will be Camilla, Charles's wife of 17 years who now has the title of Queen Consort, and the King's son, William, the new Prince of Wales.

When to watch Charles III’s proclamation ceremony?

The Accession Counil takes place the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, with the ceremony starting at 10am on Saturday 10 September (As per UK time). Camilla – the new Queen Consort – will join Charles for the event, along with Prince William and Catherine, who have now been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales as he becomes heir to the throne.

Where to watch Charles III’s proclamation ceremony?

For the first time, you’ll be able to watch the entire event live in the link given below. The ceremony will also be airing live on BBC News and Sky News on TV.

Following the first, a second Proclamation will be read in the City of London at the Royal Exchange around midday on the same day as the first Proclamation. Further Proclamations will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales at midday on September 11.

Meanwhile, King Charles on Friday pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address. The King promised to serve the nation with the same "unswerving devotion" as the late Queen had during her 70-year reign.

On Friday, Charles was met by cheers and shouts of "God save the King!" as he met people in the crowds who had gathered at Buckingham Palace.

