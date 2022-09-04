China extends lockdown in Chengdu as it battles Covid-19 outbreak

New Delhi: Chengdu witnessed a spike in Covid 19 cases. Which resulted in extension of mass testing and lockdown. After Shanghai, Chengdu is the largest city in China, to be locked down. Shanghai was locked down in April and May. To contain a Covid outbreak, China extended the lockdown in certain areas of the western megacity Chengdu and ordered more mass testing on Sunday. COVID limitations have been tightened in several other major cities, including Dalian in the northeast and Shenzhen in the south.

These restrictions range from mandatory work-from-home policies to the closing of entertainment establishments in certain districts. "I am waiting in a very long queue to get in the grocery near my home," quoted Kya Zhang, a 28-year-old engineer. Kya Zhang was worried about access to fresh food if the lockdown is extended.

Despite the significant economic loss it has caused, China's commitment to its Covid Zero programme is demonstrated by these lockdowns. The sixth-largest city in the country is the largest to be shut down since Shanghai on June 1 lifted restrictions on people's movement that had been in place for two months and were still having an impact on companies.

While some signs suggest Shanghai is recovering more slowly than Hong Kong and Singapore, where regulations have been relaxed, demand for everything from dining out to watching movies and travelling is still well below pre-lockdown levels. Retail sales in the city had a 4.3% decline in June compared to a year earlier and a tiny 0.3% increase in July, following a 35% average decline in the three months prior starting in March, when the outbreak started.

For Saturday, China recorded 1,673 local Covid cases around the country, 1,359 of which are asymptomatic. According to the National Health Commission, 556 new infections were discovered in Tibet, which had the most cases of any province.

(Inputs from Reuters)