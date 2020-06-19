China has not seized any Indian personnel during Galwan Valley clash: Chinese Foreign Ministry

New Delhi: Amid reports that China has returned as many as 10 Indian soldiers captured during a violent clash at the Galwan Valley in east Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry denied it on Friday (June 19).

According to China's CGTN, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China has not seized any Indian personnel in response to a question about the China-India border situation. Zhao Lijian made this statement in a daily press briefing today.

A CGTN report has quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying "China attaches significance to ties with India and hopes India to meet it halfway to jointly safeguard the long-term development of bilateral relations."

Zhao made the remarks during a daily briefing, adding that China and India are in communication on easing tensions through diplomatic and military ways.

Zhao reportedly made these comments in response to demonstrations against China in India.

Earlier on Monday night, twenty Indian soldiers, including an officer of Colonel rank, were killed in vicious hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley. This was the deadliest clash on the India-China border in more than five decades.

India has said the Chinese side also suffered casualties too, but the Chinese government has so far not disclosed it.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high along the LAC, despite the two Asian powers agreeing that they would seek to de-escalate the confrontation. Since the violent clash, military officials have held talks but there is no sign of a breakthrough.