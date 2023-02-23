China Jolted by 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Near Border With Tajikistan, No Casualties Reported
An earthquake was reported in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China bordering Tajikistan on Thursday morning.
New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 jolted the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China and Tajikistan along their border on Thursday morning (February 23), according to Chinese State Media.
#UPDATE A magnitude-7.2 earthquake jolted Tajikistan at a depth of 10 kilometers on Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
There have been no reports of casualties or damages. https://t.co/btuwLDUBBK https://t.co/M620eSTq7Y — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 23, 2023
No casualties were reported so far. Further details are awaited.
