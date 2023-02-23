topStoriesenglish2576210
CHINA EARTHQUAKE

China Jolted by 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Near Border With Tajikistan, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake was reported in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China bordering Tajikistan on Thursday morning.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

China Jolted by 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Near Border With Tajikistan, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 jolted the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China and Tajikistan along their border on Thursday morning (February 23), according to Chinese State Media.

No casualties were reported so far. Further details are awaited.

