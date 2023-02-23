China Jolted by 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Near Border With Tajikistan, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 jolted the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China and Tajikistan along their border on Thursday morning (February 23), according to Chinese State Media.

#UPDATE A magnitude-7.2 earthquake jolted Tajikistan at a depth of 10 kilometers on Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).



There have been no reports of casualties or damages. https://t.co/btuwLDUBBK https://t.co/M620eSTq7Y — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 23, 2023

No casualties were reported so far. Further details are awaited.